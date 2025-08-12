Grand City Properties Aktie
Marktkap. 1,94 Mrd. EURKGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 12 Euro belassen. Auf vergleichbarer Basis seien die Netto-Mieteinnahmen des Immobilienunternehmens weiter solide gewachsen, schrieb Stephanie Dossmann in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Leerstandsrate sei stabil./rob/la/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.08.2025 / 02:26 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.08.2025 / 02:26 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
12,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
11,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8,11%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
11,06 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,50%
|
Analyst Name:
Stephanie Dossmann
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
11,90 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|14:26
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12:11
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:06
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:01
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.06.25
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14:26
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12:11
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.05.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.05.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.05.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.04.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.11.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
