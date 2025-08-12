DAX 24.173 +0,6%ESt50 5.383 +0,9%Top 10 Crypto 16,82 +1,5%Dow 44.784 +0,7%Nas 21.662 -0,1%Bitcoin 103.172 +0,2%Euro 1,1714 +0,3%Öl 65,40 -1,1%Gold 3.360 +0,4%
Grand City Properties Aktie

11,06 EUR +0,04 EUR +0,36 %
STU
11,10 EUR -0,24 EUR -2,12 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 1,94 Mrd. EUR

KGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 12 Euro belassen. Auf vergleichbarer Basis seien die Netto-Mieteinnahmen des Immobilienunternehmens weiter solide gewachsen, schrieb Stephanie Dossmann in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Leerstandsrate sei stabil./rob/la/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.08.2025 / 02:26 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.08.2025 / 02:26 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
12,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
11,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
8,11%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
11,06 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,50%
Analyst Name:
Stephanie Dossmann 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
11,90 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

14:26 Grand City Properties Kaufen DZ BANK
12:11 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12:06 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
12:01 Grand City Properties Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.06.25 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

