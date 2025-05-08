DAX 23.481 +0,6%ESt50 5.307 +0,4%Top 10 Crypto 13,86 +3,3%Dow 41.368 +0,6%Nas 17.928 +1,1%Bitcoin 91.340 -0,6%Euro 1,1250 +0,2%Öl 63,85 +1,2%Gold 3.325 +0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 RENK RENK73 Allianz 840400 Siemens Energy ENER6Y HENSOLDT HAG000 Tesla A1CX3T Infineon 623100 Lufthansa 823212 Palantir A2QA4J Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F Commerzbank CBK100 BASF BASF11 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Zoll-Hoffnung: DAX mit Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich -- Commerzbank verdient mehr -- Coinbase mit Gewinneinbruch -- Siemens Energy, SoundHound, Palantir, Strategy, Pinterest im Fokus
Top News
Aktienempfehlung: So bewertet Warburg Research die Rheinmetall-Aktie Aktienempfehlung: So bewertet Warburg Research die Rheinmetall-Aktie
Merz und Trump signalisieren Kooperationsbereitschaft in Ukraine-Frage und Handelsstreit Merz und Trump signalisieren Kooperationsbereitschaft in Ukraine-Frage und Handelsstreit
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Von der Zockerin zur Investorin: Jessica Schwarzer über Börsenleidenschaft und Finanzbildung.

Infineon Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Infineon Aktien-Sparplan
31,23 EUR +0,22 EUR +0,71 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 39,3 Mrd. EUR

KGV 32,18 Div. Rendite 1,11%

WKN 623100

ISIN DE0006231004

Symbol IFNNF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Infineon Buy

11:11 Uhr
Infineon Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Infineon AG
31,23 EUR 0,22 EUR 0,71%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Infineon von 42,5 auf 38 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Weniger riskante Jahresziele und starke Geschäftsdynamik ließen Spielraum, wenn sich das Umfeld bessere, schrieb Alexander Duval in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar zu den Quartalszahlen. Seine Schätzungen sinken allerdings zunächst aufgrund der Unsicherheit./ag/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.05.2025 / 05:32 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Infineon Buy

Unternehmen:
Infineon AG		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
38,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
31,39 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
21,06%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
31,23 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,68%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
40,50 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Infineon AG

11:11 Infineon Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:11 Infineon Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.05.25 Infineon Buy Warburg Research
08.05.25 Infineon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.05.25 Infineon Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Infineon AG

finanzen.net Rating im Fokus Infineon-Aktie-Analyse: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bewertet mit Buy Infineon-Aktie-Analyse: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bewertet mit Buy
finanzen.net Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 verbucht zum Start Zuschläge
finanzen.net Gewinne in Frankfurt: TecDAX zum Start des Freitagshandels auf grünem Terrain
finanzen.net Infineon Aktie News: Infineon am Freitagvormittag in Grün
finanzen.net JP Morgan Chase & Co. mit Investmenttipp: Neutral-Note für Infineon-Aktie
finanzen.net Trotz gesenkter Prognose wegen Trump-Effekt: Infineon-Aktie gefragt
finanzen.net Handel in Frankfurt: DAX notiert zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Plus
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt in Grün: LUS-DAX steigt letztendlich
finanzen.net Börse Europa in Grün: Euro STOXX 50 liegt letztendlich im Plus
EQS Group EQS-AFR: Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Group EQS-News: Revenue growth in the second quarter confirms expected economic recovery
Semiconductor Today Infineon introduces trench-based SiC superjunction technology
Semiconductor Today Infineon introduces new CoolSiC JFET technology for smarter and faster solid-state power distribution
Semiconductor Today Infineon adds EasyPACK CoolGaN power modules for high-voltage applications
Semiconductor Today Infineon launches CoolSiC MOSFET 750V G2 technology
Semiconductor Today Infineon showcasing power device solutions at PCIM
Semiconductor Today Infineon launches first industrial GaN transistor product family with integrated Schottky diode
RSS Feed
Infineon AG zu myNews hinzufügen