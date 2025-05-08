Infineon Aktie
Marktkap. 39,3 Mrd. EURKGV 32,18 Div. Rendite 1,11%
WKN 623100
ISIN DE0006231004
Symbol IFNNF
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Infineon von 42,5 auf 38 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Weniger riskante Jahresziele und starke Geschäftsdynamik ließen Spielraum, wenn sich das Umfeld bessere, schrieb Alexander Duval in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar zu den Quartalszahlen. Seine Schätzungen sinken allerdings zunächst aufgrund der Unsicherheit./ag/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.05.2025 / 05:32 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Infineon Buy
|Unternehmen:
Infineon AG
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
38,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
31,39 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
21,06%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
31,23 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,68%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
40,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
