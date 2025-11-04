Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
Marktkap. 96,45 Mrd. EURKGV 8,03 Div. Rendite 8,83%
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 6,00 auf 5,90 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analystin Sofie Peterzens passte ihre Schätzungen am Dienstagabend an den Quartalsbericht der Italiener an. Ihre Ergebnisprognosen bis 2027 ändern sich um bis zu etwa zwei Prozent./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.11.2025 / 20:18 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
5,90 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
5,56 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,04%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
5,59 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,56%
|
Analyst Name:
Sofie Peterzens
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,28 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|13:01
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|03.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
