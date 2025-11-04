DAX 23.887 -0,3%ESt50 5.641 -0,3%MSCI World 4.342 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 13,91 +0,8%Nas 23.349 -2,0%Bitcoin 89.296 +0,9%Euro 1,1494 +0,1%Öl 64,27 -0,1%Gold 3.974 +1,1%
DAX unter 24.000er-Marke -- Novo Nordisk enttäuscht bei Bilanz -- Fresenius hebt Prognose an -- BMW steigert Gewinn -- Aurora Cannabis, BASF, Rheinmetall & Co., AMD, Rivian, DroneShield im Fokus
Siemens Energy-Aktie gerät nach neuem Rekordhoch unter Druck
adidas-Aktie: Kurs fällt auf 52-Wochen-Tief trotz angehobener Jahresprognose
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

5,59 EUR +0,05 EUR +0,87 %
STU
5,16 CHF ±0,00 CHF -0,06 %
BRX
Marktkap. 96,45 Mrd. EUR

KGV 8,03 Div. Rendite 8,83%
WKN 850605

ISIN IT0000072618

Symbol IITSF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral

13:01 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
5,59 EUR 0,05 EUR 0,87%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 6,00 auf 5,90 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analystin Sofie Peterzens passte ihre Schätzungen am Dienstagabend an den Quartalsbericht der Italiener an. Ihre Ergebnisprognosen bis 2027 ändern sich um bis zu etwa zwei Prozent./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.11.2025 / 20:18 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
5,90 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
5,56 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,04%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
5,59 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,56%
Analyst Name:
Sofie Peterzens 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
6,28 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

13:01 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.11.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
03.11.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy UBS AG
03.11.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.11.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
