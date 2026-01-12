Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
Marktkap. 1,34 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 150 Euro belassen. Die Anlegerstimmung für das Unternehmen hinter Shop Apotheke sollte sich im Zuge sinkender regulatorischer Unsicherheiten deutlich verbessern, schrieb Martin Comtesse in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.01.2026 / 14:38 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.01.2026 / 19:00 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
150,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
67,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
122,22%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
66,65 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
125,06%
|
Analyst Name:
Martin Comtesse
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
154,83 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
