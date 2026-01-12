DAX 25.361 -0,2%ESt50 6.014 +0,0%MSCI World 4.526 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto 12,34 +1,4%Nas 23.734 +0,3%Bitcoin 78.863 +0,9%Euro 1,1667 +0,0%Öl 64,73 +0,7%Gold 4.586 -0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems TKMS00 NVIDIA 918422 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Bayer BAY001 Deutsche Telekom 555750 DroneShield A2DMAA RENK RENK73 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Lufthansa 823212 Allianz 840400 Infineon 623100 Amazon 906866 BASF BASF11 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX schwächelt -- EZB-Ausblick: Zinserhöhung unwahrscheinlich -- BioNTech, Rüstungsaktien, DEUTZ, Zalando, Munich Re, DroneShield, Nordex im Fokus
Top News
UBS AG gibt Continental-Aktie Buy UBS AG gibt Continental-Aktie Buy
Neutral-Note für Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)-Aktie: Neue Analyse von UBS AG Neutral-Note für Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)-Aktie: Neue Analyse von UBS AG
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
66,65 EUR +0,45 EUR +0,68 %
STU
63,09 CHF +1,85 CHF +3,02 %
BRX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 1,34 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A2AR94

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol SHPPF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

10:31 Uhr
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
66,65 EUR 0,45 EUR 0,68%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 150 Euro belassen. Die Anlegerstimmung für das Unternehmen hinter Shop Apotheke sollte sich im Zuge sinkender regulatorischer Unsicherheiten deutlich verbessern, schrieb Martin Comtesse in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.01.2026 / 14:38 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.01.2026 / 19:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy

Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
150,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
67,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
122,22%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
66,65 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
125,06%
Analyst Name:
Martin Comtesse 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
154,83 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

10:31 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.01.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
09.01.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08.01.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.01.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

finanzen.net MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX zum Start des Montagshandels in Grün
finanzen.net Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: MDAX in der Verlustzone
finanzen.net Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie News: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) am Vormittag mit Verlusten
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Handelsstart fester
finanzen.net MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX präsentiert sich schlussendlich fester
finanzen.net Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie bricht wegen enttäuschter Erwartungen ein: Umsatz zweistellig gesteigert
finanzen.net Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie News: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) mit herben Abschlägen am Mittwochnachmittag
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt: MDAX am Nachmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy expands its leadership position in e-Rx, nearly doubling Rx sales in Germany in 2025.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: Redemption of 2021/2028 convertible bond.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy opens new online pharmacy for the Austrian market in Czechia.
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Dr. Björn Söder, buy
EQS Group EQS-News: Change in Redcare Pharmacy´s Managing Board: new CFO Hendrik Krampe. 
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board: New CFO Hendrik Krampe.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: scaling Rx and strengthening operating cash generation with adj. EBITDA margin of 2.4% in Q3.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy confirms full-year guidance following sustained positive Q3 sales performance in both Rx and non-Rx. 
RSS Feed
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) zu myNews hinzufügen