DAX startet schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneins -- Sieg für Trump - US-Steuergesetz verabschiedet -- AstraZeneca, DHL, BVB, Meta, Rüstungsaktien, thyssenkrupp im Fokus
Top News
NEL-Aktie mit leichtem Rückenwind: Halbjahresbilanz von NEL ASA wirft ihre Schatten voraus NEL-Aktie mit leichtem Rückenwind: Halbjahresbilanz von NEL ASA wirft ihre Schatten voraus
Sieg für Trump und sein "Big Beautiful Bill": US-Kongress verabschiedet Steuergesetz Sieg für Trump und sein "Big Beautiful Bill": US-Kongress verabschiedet Steuergesetz
"Der häufigste Fehler ist, sich nicht um sein Geld zu kümmern." - Birgit Wetjen im Interview

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

14,74 EUR -0,18 EUR -1,17 %
FSE
13,85 CHF -0,14 CHF -1,01 %
BRX
Marktkap. 14,17 Mrd. EUR

KGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,56%
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

08:01 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
14,74 EUR -0,18 EUR -1,17%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 107 auf 126 dänische Kronen angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Akash Gupta passte seine Schätzungen in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht unter anderem an die eingegangenen Großaufträge an. Die Bewertungsbasis für sein Kursziel ist nun das Ende von 2026 und nicht mehr die Jahresmitte./rob/ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.07.2025 / 20:04 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.07.2025 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
126,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
14,91 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
148,75 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

