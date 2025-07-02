Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
Marktkap. 14,17 Mrd. EURKGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,56%
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 107 auf 126 dänische Kronen angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Akash Gupta passte seine Schätzungen in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht unter anderem an die eingegangenen Großaufträge an. Die Bewertungsbasis für sein Kursziel ist nun das Ende von 2026 und nicht mehr die Jahresmitte./rob/ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.07.2025 / 20:04 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.07.2025 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
126,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
14,91 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
148,75 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
