JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

08:01 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 107 auf 126 dänische Kronen angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Akash Gupta passte seine Schätzungen in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht unter anderem an die eingegangenen Großaufträge an. Die Bewertungsbasis für sein Kursziel ist nun das Ende von 2026 und nicht mehr die Jahresmitte./rob/ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.07.2025 / 20:04 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.07.2025 / 00:15 / BST

