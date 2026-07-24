Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 30,88 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 3,55%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach einem Zwischenbericht zum ersten Geschäftsquartal auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Pence belassen. Dank der Geschäfte in Deutschland, der Türkei und in Griechenland habe der Umsatz des britischen Telekommunikationskonzerns positiv überrascht, schrieb Akhil Dattani in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Anhebung der Jahresziele ans obere Ende der Zielspannen sei derweil bereits erwartet worden./rob/la/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.07.2026 / 08:59 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.07.2026 / 08:59 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: fotogestoeber / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Underweight
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
0,85 £
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
1,19 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-28,85%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,08 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|14:06
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:56
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:21
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.07.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|13.07.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14:06
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:56
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:21
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.07.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|13.07.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14:06
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:21
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.07.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.07.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.06.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:56
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.07.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|12.05.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.05.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.06.26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.10.25
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)