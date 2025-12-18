DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 49,99 Mrd. EURKGV 11,89 Div. Rendite 5,44%
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für DHL Group auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 53,50 Euro belassen. Die Quartalszahlen des Wettbewerbers FedEx zeigten anhaltend günstige Preisentwicklungen, schrieb Alexia Dogani in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem verbesserten sich die Volumina im internationalen Handel. Dies sei ein positives Signal für DHL Express zum saisonalen Höhepunkt des Geschäfts./mf/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.12.2025 / 08:03 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.12.2025 / 08:19 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
53,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
46,88 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
14,12%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
46,63 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,73%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
45,53 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
