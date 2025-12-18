DAX 24.191 +0,0%ESt50 5.738 -0,1%MSCI World 4.380 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 11,68 +4,5%Nas 23.006 +1,4%Bitcoin 75.296 +3,3%Euro 1,1714 -0,1%Öl 59,98 +0,5%Gold 4.328 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 DroneShield A2DMAA Siemens Energy ENER6Y Lufthansa 823212 Tesla A1CX3T Deutsche Telekom 555750 RENK RENK73 TUI TUAG50 Bayer BAY001 Allianz 840400 Micron Technology 869020 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Bank 514000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Großer Verfallstag: DAX stabil -- BoJ erhöht Zinsen auf höchstes Niveau seit drei Jahrzehnten -- DroneShield, BioNTech, Nike, Micron, Cannabis- und Rüstungsaktien im Fokus
Top News
Apple-Aktie als Profiteur? Möglicherweise Rekordauslieferungen des iPhone 17 voraus Apple-Aktie als Profiteur? Möglicherweise Rekordauslieferungen des iPhone 17 voraus
Russlands Notenbank dreht Zinsschraube nach unten Russlands Notenbank dreht Zinsschraube nach unten
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
46,63 EUR +0,07 EUR +0,15 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 49,99 Mrd. EUR

KGV 11,89 Div. Rendite 5,44%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN 555200

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol DPSTF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

12:26 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
46,63 EUR 0,07 EUR 0,15%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für DHL Group auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 53,50 Euro belassen. Die Quartalszahlen des Wettbewerbers FedEx zeigten anhaltend günstige Preisentwicklungen, schrieb Alexia Dogani in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem verbesserten sich die Volumina im internationalen Handel. Dies sei ein positives Signal für DHL Express zum saisonalen Höhepunkt des Geschäfts./mf/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.12.2025 / 08:03 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.12.2025 / 08:19 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Oliver-Marc Steffen / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
53,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
46,88 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
14,12%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
46,63 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,73%
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
45,53 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

12:26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:01 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Equal Weight Barclays Capital
18.12.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform Bernstein Research
02.12.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.12.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

finanzen.net Experten-Analyse Analyse: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie Analyse: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) steigt am Freitagmittag
finanzen.net Handel in Frankfurt: DAX legt zum Handelsstart den Rückwärtsgang ein
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel: LUS-DAX zum Start stärker
finanzen.net Optimismus in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zum Start mit Gewinnen
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) tendiert am Vormittag nordwärts
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) am Nachmittag höher
finanzen.net Bernstein Research: Market-Perform für DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: DAX mittags auf grünem Terrain
Zacks Western Union Ties Up With Deutsche Post to Broaden Germany Reach
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
EQS Group EQS-NVR: Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
RSS Feed
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) zu myNews hinzufügen