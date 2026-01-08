DAX 24.443 -1,5%ESt50 5.918 -0,3%MSCI World 4.529 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto 11,07 -3,3%Nas 23.474 -1,6%Bitcoin 71.908 -3,4%Euro 1,1925 -0,3%Öl 70,97 +3,2%Gold 5.335 -1,5%
Microsoft Aktie

359,30 EUR -44,10 EUR -10,93 %
STU
428,64 USD -52,96 USD -11,00 %
BTT
Marktkap. 2,98 Bio. EUR

KGV 36,46 Div. Rendite 0,67%
WKN 870747

ISIN US5949181045

Symbol MSFT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Microsoft Buy

15:21 Uhr
Microsoft Buy
Microsoft Corp.
359,30 EUR -44,10 EUR -10,93%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Microsoft nach Zahlen von 655 auf 600 US-Dollar gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die nachbörslich schwache Kursindikation sei wohl Folge weiter steigender Investitionen, die erst einmal nicht zu nennenswert höherem Wachstumstempo im Cloud-Geschäft Azure führten, schrieb Gabriela Borges in ihrem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Kommentar./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.01.2026 / 23:02 / EST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Microsoft Buy

Unternehmen:
Microsoft Corp.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
$ 600,00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 481,63		 Abst. Kursziel*:
24,58%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 428,64		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
39,98%
Analyst Name:
Gabriela Borges 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 612,50

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

