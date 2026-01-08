Microsoft Aktie
Marktkap. 2,98 Bio. EURKGV 36,46 Div. Rendite 0,67%
WKN 870747
ISIN US5949181045
Symbol MSFT
Microsoft Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Microsoft nach Zahlen von 655 auf 600 US-Dollar gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die nachbörslich schwache Kursindikation sei wohl Folge weiter steigender Investitionen, die erst einmal nicht zu nennenswert höherem Wachstumstempo im Cloud-Geschäft Azure führten, schrieb Gabriela Borges in ihrem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Kommentar./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.01.2026 / 23:02 / EST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Microsoft Buy
|Unternehmen:
Microsoft Corp.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 600,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 481,63
|Abst. Kursziel*:
24,58%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 428,64
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
39,98%
|
Analyst Name:
Gabriela Borges
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 612,50
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|15:21
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:16
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:41
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:11
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.01.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|03.07.20
|Microsoft verkaufen
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.11.18
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.09.18
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.06.18
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.06.18
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG