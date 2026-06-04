Rio Tinto Aktie
Marktkap. 151,76 Mrd. EURKGV 12,87 Div. Rendite 5,00%
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 7600 auf 7700 Pence angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Matt Greene berücksichtigte am Donnerstag die aktuellen Prognosen des Goldman-Rohstoffteams für den Kupferpreis und nahm zudem Anpassungen an das momentane Preisniveau vor./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.06.2026 / 19:18 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
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Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
77,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
77,56 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,72%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
77,67 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,86%
|
Analyst Name:
Matt Greene
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
70,23 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc
|13:21
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.06.26
|Rio Tinto Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.05.26
|Rio Tinto Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.05.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:21
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.06.26
|Rio Tinto Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.05.26
|Rio Tinto Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.05.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.05.26
|Rio Tinto Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.26
|Rio Tinto Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|13:21
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.06.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.05.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.05.26
|Rio Tinto Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.05.26
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets