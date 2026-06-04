DAX 24.999 +0,2%ESt50 6.105 +0,0%MSCI World 4.867 +0,0%Top 10 Crypto 7,9015 -3,7%Nas 26.831 -0,1%Bitcoin 53.263 -3,1%Euro 1,1642 +0,2%Öl 94,82 -0,6%Gold 4.468 -0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Infineon 623100 NVIDIA 918422 SAP 716460 Rheinmetall 703000 Micron Technology 869020 Broadcom A2JG9Z Siemens Energy ENER6Y Lufthansa 823212 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Microsoft 870747 Deutsche Bank 514000 Marvell Technology A3CNLD Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft 843002 Amazon 906866 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
KI-Skepsis wächst: DAX etwas fester, Techtitel tiefrot -- Schlappe für SpaceX -- Marvell vor S&P-Aufnahme? -- Anthropic mahnt zu KI-Pause -- lululemon, Infineon, Samsung, SK hynix im Fokus
Top News
RWE-Aktie vor dem nächsten Schub? Analyst hebt Kursziel an RWE-Aktie vor dem nächsten Schub? Analyst hebt Kursziel an
Mai 2026: So schätzen Experten die Alphabet-Aktie ein Mai 2026: So schätzen Experten die Alphabet-Aktie ein
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Rio Tinto Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Rio Tinto Aktien-Sparplan
89,85 EUR -0,79 EUR -0,87 %
XETRA
77,67 GBP -0,80 GBP -1,02 %
LSE
finanzen.net zero
Rio Tinto jetzt ohne Ordergebühren (zzgl. Spreads) handeln beim ‘Kostensieger’ finanzen.net zero (Stiftung Warentest 12/2025)
Smartphone

Marktkap. 151,76 Mrd. EUR

KGV 12,87 Div. Rendite 5,00%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN 852147

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol RTPPF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Rio Tinto Neutral

13:21 Uhr
Rio Tinto Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Rio Tinto plc
89,85 EUR -0,79 EUR -0,87%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 7600 auf 7700 Pence angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Matt Greene berücksichtigte am Donnerstag die aktuellen Prognosen des Goldman-Rohstoffteams für den Kupferpreis und nahm zudem Anpassungen an das momentane Preisniveau vor./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.06.2026 / 19:18 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: photofriday/ shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
77,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
77,56 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,72%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
77,67 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,86%
Analyst Name:
Matt Greene 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
70,23 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

13:21 Rio Tinto Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.06.26 Rio Tinto Underperform RBC Capital Markets
02.06.26 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
29.05.26 Rio Tinto Kaufen DZ BANK
26.05.26 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

finanzen.net Handel in London: FTSE 100 präsentiert sich zum Start des Freitagshandels leichter
finanzen.net Angespannte Stimmung in Europa: STOXX 50 liegt zum Start des Freitagshandels im Minus
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel in London: FTSE 100 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels mit Kursplus
finanzen.net Gewinne in Europa: STOXX 50 notiert schlussendlich im Plus
finanzen.net Aufschläge in Europa: So performt der STOXX 50 am Donnerstagnachmittag
finanzen.net Schwache Performance in London: FTSE 100 zeigt sich am Donnerstagmittag leichter
finanzen.net Zurückhaltung in Europa: STOXX 50 schwächelt am Mittag
finanzen.net Aufschläge in Europa: STOXX 50-Börsianer greifen zum Start des Donnerstagshandels zu
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
RSS Feed
Rio Tinto plc zu myNews hinzufügen