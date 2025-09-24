Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Akzo Nobel nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Aktien des Spezialchemiekonzerns könnten darauf mit einer unterdurchschnittlichen Kursentwicklung reagieren, schrieb Chetan Udeshi am Mittwoch. Er sieht das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) im Rahmen der Konsensschätzung, aber etwas unter seiner Prognose. Zudem könnte eine Rückstellung für einen Rechtsstreit belasten, die er bisher nicht auf dem Zettel gehabt habe./rob/gl/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.10.2025 / 07:04 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.10.2025 / 07:06 / BST
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
70,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
