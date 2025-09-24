DAX 24.265 -0,3%ESt50 5.664 -0,4%MSCI World 4.340 +0,0%Top 10 Crypto 14,85 -4,2%Nas 22.954 -0,2%Bitcoin 93.286 -0,4%Euro 1,1597 -0,1%Öl 62,30 +1,0%Gold 4.107 -0,4%
Akzo Nobel Aktie

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Akzo Nobel Overweight

09:11 Uhr
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Akzo Nobel nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Aktien des Spezialchemiekonzerns könnten darauf mit einer unterdurchschnittlichen Kursentwicklung reagieren, schrieb Chetan Udeshi am Mittwoch. Er sieht das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) im Rahmen der Konsensschätzung, aber etwas unter seiner Prognose. Zudem könnte eine Rückstellung für einen Rechtsstreit belasten, die er bisher nicht auf dem Zettel gehabt habe./rob/gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.10.2025 / 07:04 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.10.2025 / 07:06 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Overweight

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
70,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

09:11 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:31 Akzo Nobel Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.10.25 Akzo Nobel Outperform Bernstein Research
02.10.25 Akzo Nobel Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.10.25 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

dpa-afx Aktien von BASF, LANXESS und Co. von Analyse belastet
dpa-afx Cevian-Einstieg treibt Akzo Nobel-Aktie nach oben
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Akzo Nobel auf 63 Euro - 'Neutral'
dpa-afx Akzo Nobel-Aktie mit schwachem Start - Quartal enttäuscht
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Akzo Nobel auf 'Hold' - Ziel 58 Euro
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Akzo Nobel auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 64 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie gefragt: Akzo Nobel zeigt wohl Interesse für Lacke-Geschäft
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman dreht Akzo Nobel von 'Sell' auf 'Buy'
