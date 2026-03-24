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DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

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Barclays Capital

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

14:06 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
45,31 EUR 0,56 EUR 1,25%
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LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für DHL Group auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 54 Euro belassen. Der Logistikkonzern dürfte im Express-Geschäft aufgrund des Nahost-Konflikts im ersten Quartal eine zusätzliche Treibstoffbelastung von 50 bis 100 Millionen Euro verzeichnet haben, schrieb Marco Limite in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Preisgestaltungsmacht auf mittlere Sicht beurteilt er positiv./edh/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.03.2026 / 19:42 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.03.2026 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Deutsche Post

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
54,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
45,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,10%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
45,31 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,18%
Analyst Name:
Marco Limite 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
49,63 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

23.03.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral UBS AG
20.03.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight Barclays Capital
20.03.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.03.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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