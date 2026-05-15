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Grand City Properties Aktie

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9,21 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,11 %
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Marktkap. 1,64 Mrd. EUR

KGV 3,68 Div. Rendite 0,00%
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WKN A1JXCV

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ISIN LU0775917882

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Symbol GRNNF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grand City Properties Neutral

08:01 Uhr
Grand City Properties Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
9,21 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,11%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 10,60 auf 9,80 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator kappte am Freitagnachmittag im Nachgang des Quartalsberichts seine Ergebnisprognosen für das Immobilienunternehmen. Er begründete dies mit höheren Kosten für Schuldendienst sowie der jüngsten Refinanzierung von Hybridbonds./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.05.2026 / 16:27 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
9,80 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
9,23 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,18%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
9,21 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,41%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
11,86 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

08:01 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.05.26 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12.05.26 Grand City Properties Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.04.26 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.03.26 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

finanzen.net Grand City Properties: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen
dpa-afx Grand City Properties-Aktie in Rot: Höhere Ausschüttungspolitik angekündigt
dpa-afx Grand City Properties profitiert von höheren Mieteinnahmen
finanzen.net Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: Anleger lassen SDAX schlussendlich steigen
finanzen.net XETRA-Handel SDAX präsentiert sich schwächer
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt: So bewegt sich der SDAX am Freitagmittag
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt: SDAX stärker
finanzen.net Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: So entwickelt sich der SDAX am Mittag
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
EQS Group EQS-PVR: Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
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