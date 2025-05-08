DAX 23.451 +0,4%ESt50 5.303 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto 13,92 +3,8%Dow 41.368 +0,6%Nas 17.928 +1,1%Bitcoin 91.480 -0,4%Euro 1,1248 +0,2%Öl 63,93 +1,3%Gold 3.334 +0,9%
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

4,84 EUR +0,04 EUR +0,82 %
STU
4,79 EUR +0,08 EUR +1,63 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 83 Mrd. EUR

KGV 8,03 Div. Rendite 8,83%

WKN 850605

ISIN IT0000072618

Symbol IITSF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Intesa Sanpaolo Buy

11:11 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
4,84 EUR 0,04 EUR 0,82%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 5,6 auf 5,7 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Chris Hallam passte seine Schätzungen am Donnerstag an den Quartalsbericht der Italiener an./ag/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2025 / 08:46 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Quka / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Buy

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
5,70 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
4,79 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,00%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
4,84 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,85%
Analyst Name:
Chris Hallam 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
5,56 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

11:11 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.05.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.05.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Kaufen DZ BANK
07.05.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.05.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight Barclays Capital
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 bewegt sich am Mittag im Plus
finanzen.net Gewinne in Europa: STOXX 50 zum Start des Donnerstagshandels stärker
finanzen.net Börse Europa: STOXX 50 zum Handelsende schwächer
finanzen.net Handel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 fällt schlussendlich zurück
finanzen.net Anleger in Europa halten sich zurück: STOXX 50 notiert nachmittags im Minus
finanzen.net Minuszeichen in Europa: Das macht der Euro STOXX 50 am Nachmittag
finanzen.net Minuszeichen in Europa: STOXX 50 präsentiert sich am Mittag schwächer
finanzen.net STOXX-Handel Euro STOXX 50 am Mittag mit Abgaben
Financial Times Intesa Sanpaolo chief calls on governments to stay out of banking deals
Financial Times Intesa Sanpaolo unveils plans to cut 9,000 jobs
Zacks The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Intesa Sanpaolo, Ford Motor and Cummins
Zacks Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
