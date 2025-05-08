Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
Marktkap. 83 Mrd. EURKGV 8,03 Div. Rendite 8,83%
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 5,6 auf 5,7 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Chris Hallam passte seine Schätzungen am Donnerstag an den Quartalsbericht der Italiener an./ag/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2025 / 08:46 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
5,70 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
4,79 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19,00%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
4,84 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,85%
|
Analyst Name:
Chris Hallam
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
5,56 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|11:11
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.05.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.05.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.05.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
