Philips Aktie

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Philips mit einem Kursziel von 24 Euro auf "Hold" belassen. Das dritte Quartal sei solide gewesen, schrieb Falko Friedrichs in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar zum Zwischenbericht./ag/mf

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.11.2025 / 07:55 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com

