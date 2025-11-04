Philips Aktie
Marktkap. 22,54 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 3,48%
WKN 940602
ISIN NL0000009538
Symbol RYLPF
Philips Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Philips mit einem Kursziel von 24 Euro auf "Hold" belassen. Das dritte Quartal sei solide gewesen, schrieb Falko Friedrichs in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar zum Zwischenbericht./ag/mf
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.11.2025 / 07:55 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Philips Hold
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
24,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
24,51 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,08%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
24,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,07%
|
Analyst Name:
Falko Friedrichs
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
25,76 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Philips N.V.
|14:01
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:36
|Philips Buy
|UBS AG
|11:21
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:01
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.25
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:01
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:36
|Philips Buy
|UBS AG
|11:21
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:01
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.25
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
