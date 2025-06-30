Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
Marktkap. 12,81 Mrd. EURKGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,56%
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Vestas vor Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal von 105 auf 100 dänische Kronen gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die unklare Lage hinsichtlich der eingegangenen Aufträge bereite Sorgen, schrieb John Kim in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick./bek/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.07.2025 / 08:25 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
100,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
12,86 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
John Kim
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
147,13 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
