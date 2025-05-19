Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 21,35 Mrd. EURKGV 19,36 Div. Rendite 10,84%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen für das zweite Geschäftshalbjahr auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 62 Pence belassen. Die Kennziffern des britischen Telekomkonzerns seien insgesamt etwas schwach, aber ohne größere Überraschungen ausgefallen, schrieb Akhil Dattani in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Hauptaugenmerk dürfte aber darauf liegen, dass der Mittelpunkt der Ergebnisausblickspanne (Ebitda) für Europa im Geschäftsjahr 2025/26 um 3 Prozent unter der Konsensschätzung liegt./rob/edh/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.05.2025 / 08:09 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.05.2025 / 08:12 / BST
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Underweight
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
0,62 £
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
0,72 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-14,17%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
0,73 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-14,51%
|
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
0,84 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
