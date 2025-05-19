DAX 24.032 +0,4%ESt50 5.444 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto 14,14 -1,1%Dow 42.792 +0,3%Nas 19.215 +0,0%Bitcoin 93.579 -0,5%Euro 1,1249 +0,1%Öl 65,37 -0,2%Gold 3.235 +0,2%
Vodafone Group Aktie

0,87 EUR +0,01 EUR +1,31 %
STU
0,73 GBP ±0,00 GBP +0,08 %
LSE
Marktkap. 21,35 Mrd. EUR

KGV 19,36 Div. Rendite 10,84%

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Underweight

11:46 Uhr
Vodafone Group Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
0,87 EUR 0,01 EUR 1,31%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen für das zweite Geschäftshalbjahr auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 62 Pence belassen. Die Kennziffern des britischen Telekomkonzerns seien insgesamt etwas schwach, aber ohne größere Überraschungen ausgefallen, schrieb Akhil Dattani in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Hauptaugenmerk dürfte aber darauf liegen, dass der Mittelpunkt der Ergebnisausblickspanne (Ebitda) für Europa im Geschäftsjahr 2025/26 um 3 Prozent unter der Konsensschätzung liegt./rob/edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.05.2025 / 08:09 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.05.2025 / 08:12 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Underweight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
0,62 £
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
0,72 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-14,17%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
0,73 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-14,51%
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
0,84 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

11:46 Vodafone Group Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.05.25 Vodafone Group Neutral UBS AG
23.04.25 Vodafone Group Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.04.25 Vodafone Group Neutral UBS AG
31.03.25 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

