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DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

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JP Morgan Chase & Co.

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

15:01 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
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DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
44,50 EUR -0,28 EUR -0,63%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für DHL Group vor Quartalszahlen von 55,00 auf 56,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Logistikkonzern dürfte einen soliden Jahresstart verzeichnet haben, schrieb Alexia Dogani in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Ausblick. Ihre Prognose für das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) liege 3 Prozent unter der Konsensschätzung./rob/edh/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.03.2026 / 19:37 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.03.2026 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: AIF

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
56,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
44,57 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
26,77%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
44,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,97%
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
49,81 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

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