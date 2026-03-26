DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 50,05 Mrd. EURKGV 15,14 Div. Rendite 4,07%
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für DHL Group vor Quartalszahlen von 55,00 auf 56,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Logistikkonzern dürfte einen soliden Jahresstart verzeichnet haben, schrieb Alexia Dogani in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Ausblick. Ihre Prognose für das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) liege 3 Prozent unter der Konsensschätzung./rob/edh/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.03.2026 / 19:37 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.03.2026 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: AIF
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
56,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
44,57 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
26,77%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
44,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,97%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
49,81 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|15:01
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:56
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.03.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.03.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.03.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|15:01
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:56
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.03.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.03.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.03.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|15:01
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:56
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.03.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.03.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.03.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.11.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.11.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|13.10.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|22.09.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|05.08.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|23.03.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.03.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.03.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|05.03.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.03.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG