International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

4,99 EUR +0,11 EUR +2,23 %
STU
4,31 GBP +0,06 GBP +1,46 %
LSE
Marktkap. 22,14 Mrd. EUR

KGV 6,40 Div. Rendite 2,37%
WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

Bernstein Research

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

14:46 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
4,99 EUR 0,11 EUR 2,23%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 475 auf 490 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Im Jahr 2025 hätten die europäischen Fluggesellschaften von günstigeren Treibstoffpreisen und einer starken Nachfrage profitiert, schrieb Alex Irving in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er geht davon aus, dass die operativen Ergebnisse (Ebit) auch im Jahr 2026 steigen werden. Sein Sektorfavorit ist die IAG-Aktie./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.01.2026 / 18:06 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.01.2026 / 06:00 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
4,90 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
4,87 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
4,31 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Alex Irving 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
4,66 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

14:46 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
23.12.25 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11.12.25 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
10.12.25 International Consolidated Airlines Sell UBS AG
08.12.25 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

