International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
Marktkap. 22,14 Mrd. EURKGV 6,40 Div. Rendite 2,37%
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 475 auf 490 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Im Jahr 2025 hätten die europäischen Fluggesellschaften von günstigeren Treibstoffpreisen und einer starken Nachfrage profitiert, schrieb Alex Irving in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er geht davon aus, dass die operativen Ergebnisse (Ebit) auch im Jahr 2026 steigen werden. Sein Sektorfavorit ist die IAG-Aktie./edh/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.01.2026 / 18:06 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.01.2026 / 06:00 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
4,90 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
4,87 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
4,31 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Alex Irving
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
4,66 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|14:46
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.12.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.12.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.12.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|08.12.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14:46
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.12.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.12.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.12.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|08.12.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14:46
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.12.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.12.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|08.12.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.12.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.12.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|19.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|07.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|09.09.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|06.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|24.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.09.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.07.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG