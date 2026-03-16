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Repsol Aktie

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24,32 EUR -0,06 EUR -0,25 %
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23,50 EUR -0,84 EUR -3,45 %
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Symbol REPYF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Repsol Neutral

08:21 Uhr
Repsol Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Repsol S.A.
24,32 EUR -0,06 EUR -0,25%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Repsol von 24 auf 25 Euro angehoben, die Aktien aber nach ihrer jüngsten Outperformance von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft. Analyst Michele della Vigna passte seine Schätzungen für Europas Ölkonzerne am Donnerstag einmal mehr an die aktuelle Entwicklung des Iran-Krieges an. Er hob seine Preisprognosen für Brent-Öl und TTF-Erdgas an. Daraus resultierend steigen seine Ergebnisschätzungen für 2026 und 2027 im Schnitt um vier und sechs Prozent. Bei Repsol lobte er die margenstarke Wachstumsstrategie und attraktive Ausschüttungen, geht aber nach der starken Kursentwicklung an die Seitenlinie./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.03.2026 / 05:32 / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Repsol Neutral

Unternehmen:
Repsol S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
25,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
24,45 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
2,25%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
24,32 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,80%
Analyst Name:
Michele della Vigna 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
25,00 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Repsol S.A.

08:21 Repsol Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.09.24 Repsol Neutral UBS AG
01.07.20 Repsol buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.07.19 Repsol Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.05.16 Repsol Neutral UBS AG
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