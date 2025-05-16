RBC Capital Markets

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

21:51 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 5300 Pence belassen. Er habe bereits mit weiteren Lithium-Transaktionen des Bergbaukonzerns gerechnet, schrieb Ben Davis in einem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar zum angekündigten Gemeinschaftsunternehmen in Chile mit dem Branchenkollegen Codelco./rob/gl/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.05.2025 / 14:19 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.05.2025 / 14:19 / EDT

