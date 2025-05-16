DAX 23.935 +0,7%ESt50 5.427 +0,0%Top 10 Crypto 14,35 +2,5%Dow 42.792 +0,3%Nas 19.215 +0,0%Bitcoin 94.029 -1,2%Euro 1,1244 +0,7%Öl 65,49 +0,2%Gold 3.231 +0,9%
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BVB (Borussia Dortmund) 549309 Tesla A1CX3T Lufthansa 823212 HENSOLDT HAG000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Allianz 840400 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Deutsche Bank 514000 BYD A0M4W9 Bayer BAY001
US-Bonität gekappt: US-Börsen letztlich in Grün -- DAX schließt mit Rekord -- Analyst sieht Potenzial für Rheinmetall -- NVIDIA mit KI-Offensive -- Tesla, VW, RENK, E.ON, Ford, Symrise im Fokus
Trumps Blick auf Apple-Deal schickt Alibaba-Aktie abwärts - auch Apple-Aktie unter Druck Trumps Blick auf Apple-Deal schickt Alibaba-Aktie abwärts - auch Apple-Aktie unter Druck
Lockheed-Aktie steigt: Lockheed plant Produktionsausbau in Europa Lockheed-Aktie steigt: Lockheed plant Produktionsausbau in Europa
Profil
Rio Tinto Aktie

Rio Tinto Aktien-Sparplan
54,66 EUR -1,41 EUR -2,51 %
STU
46,46 GBP -0,30 GBP -0,64 %
LSE
Marktkap. 90,32 Mrd. EUR

KGV 8,48 Div. Rendite 6,54%

WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

RBC Capital Markets

21:51 Uhr
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Rio Tinto plc
54,66 EUR -1,41 EUR -2,51%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 5300 Pence belassen. Er habe bereits mit weiteren Lithium-Transaktionen des Bergbaukonzerns gerechnet, schrieb Ben Davis in einem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar zum angekündigten Gemeinschaftsunternehmen in Chile mit dem Branchenkollegen Codelco./rob/gl/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.05.2025 / 14:19 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.05.2025 / 14:19 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
53,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
55,18 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
46,46 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Ben Davis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
58,31 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

