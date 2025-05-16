Rio Tinto Aktie
Marktkap. 90,32 Mrd. EURKGV 8,48 Div. Rendite 6,54%
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 5300 Pence belassen. Er habe bereits mit weiteren Lithium-Transaktionen des Bergbaukonzerns gerechnet, schrieb Ben Davis in einem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar zum angekündigten Gemeinschaftsunternehmen in Chile mit dem Branchenkollegen Codelco./rob/gl/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.05.2025 / 14:19 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.05.2025 / 14:19 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
53,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
55,18 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
46,46 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Ben Davis
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
58,31 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
