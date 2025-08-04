DAX 23.858 +0,4%ESt50 5.250 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto 15,64 -1,7%Dow 44.174 +1,3%Nas 21.054 +2,0%Bitcoin 99.066 -0,3%Euro 1,1537 -0,3%Öl 68,52 -0,2%Gold 3.369 -0,1%
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

39,76 EUR +0,61 EUR +1,56 %
STU
Marktkap. 45,16 Mrd. EUR

KGV 11,89 Div. Rendite 5,44%
WKN 555200

ISIN DE0005552004

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

09:26 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
39,76 EUR 0,61 EUR 1,56%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für DHL Group nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 49 Euro belassen. Analystin Alexia Dogani verwies in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung auf die Kostenkontrolle als Grund, warum das bereinigte Quartalsergebnis des Logistikkonzerns besser als vom Konsens erwartet ausgefallen sei. DHL habe die Ziele für 2025 beibehalten, zugleich aber einige Handelsrisiken hervorgehoben, ergänzte sie./rob/ck/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.08.2025 / 07:02 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.08.2025 / 07:02 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
49,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
41,21 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
18,90%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
39,76 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,24%
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
45,00 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

09:26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:51 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08:46 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform Bernstein Research
29.07.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell UBS AG
29.07.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

