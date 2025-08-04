DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 45,16 Mrd. EURKGV 11,89 Div. Rendite 5,44%
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für DHL Group nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 49 Euro belassen. Analystin Alexia Dogani verwies in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung auf die Kostenkontrolle als Grund, warum das bereinigte Quartalsergebnis des Logistikkonzerns besser als vom Konsens erwartet ausgefallen sei. DHL habe die Ziele für 2025 beibehalten, zugleich aber einige Handelsrisiken hervorgehoben, ergänzte sie./rob/ck/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.08.2025 / 07:02 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.08.2025 / 07:02 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Deutsche Post
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
49,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
41,21 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18,90%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
39,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,24%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
45,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|09:26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:51
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:46
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.07.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|29.07.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:51
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:46
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.07.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|29.07.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:51
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:46
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.07.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|15.07.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|14.07.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|25.06.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|24.06.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|27.06.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.06.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Warburg Research
|16.05.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.05.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Warburg Research
|30.04.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Warburg Research