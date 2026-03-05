Inditex Aktie
Marktkap. 163,48 Mrd. EURKGV 27,99 Div. Rendite 2,58%
WKN A11873
ISIN ES0148396007
Symbol IDEXF
Inditex Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen der Modekette zum vierten Quartal mit einem Kursziel von 55 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Georgina Johanan nannte die Zahlen am Mittwoch in erstee Reaktion solide und für Zuversicht sorgend. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) habe die Konsensschätzung um zwei Prozent übertroffen./rob/bek/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.03.2026 / 07:16 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.03.2026 / 07:16 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Inditex Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
55,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
52,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,36%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
52,92 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,93%
|
Analyst Name:
Georgina Johanan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
59,13 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
