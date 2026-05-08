Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
Marktkap. 101,07 Mrd. EURKGV 11,17 Div. Rendite 6,35%
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 7,00 auf 7,10 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Sie habe nach dem ersten Quartal ihre diesjährige Ergebnisschätzung (EPS) wegen höherer Erträge und einer geringeren Risikovorsorge um zwei Prozent erhöht, schrieb Delphine Lee in einer am Montag vorliegenden Einschätzung. Für 2027 und 2028 schraubte sie ihre EPS-Prognosen um ein Prozent hoch./rob/gl/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.05.2026 / 09:34 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.05.2026 / 09:55 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
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Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
7,10 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
5,83 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
21,76%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
5,84 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,66%
|
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,95 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|15:51
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:36
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:31
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|11:46
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:41
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15:51
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:36
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:31
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|11:46
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:41
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15:51
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:36
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:31
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|11:46
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:41
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.08.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.12.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.09.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.05.24
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.11.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)