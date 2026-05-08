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JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

15:51 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
5,84 EUR -0,04 EUR -0,61%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 7,00 auf 7,10 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Sie habe nach dem ersten Quartal ihre diesjährige Ergebnisschätzung (EPS) wegen höherer Erträge und einer geringeren Risikovorsorge um zwei Prozent erhöht, schrieb Delphine Lee in einer am Montag vorliegenden Einschätzung. Für 2027 und 2028 schraubte sie ihre EPS-Prognosen um ein Prozent hoch./rob/gl/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.05.2026 / 09:34 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.05.2026 / 09:55 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
7,10 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
5,83 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
21,76%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
5,84 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,66%
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
6,95 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

15:51 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:36 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Deutsche Bank AG
12:31 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy UBS AG
11:46 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight Barclays Capital
08:41 Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform RBC Capital Markets
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