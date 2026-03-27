Vonovia Aktie
Marktkap. 17,85 Mrd. EURKGV 5,49
WKN A1ML7J
ISIN DE000A1ML7J1
Symbol VNNVF
Vonovia SE Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 32,10 auf 31,30 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Stagflations-Sorgen hätten die Bewertungen von Europas Immobilienkonzernen nahe an ihre Tiefs von 2009 zurückgeworfen, schrieb Jonathan Kownator am Montag. Er passte seine Kursziele an die gestiegenen Realzinsen an./ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.03.2026 / 00:43 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Vonovia SE
Zusammenfassung: Vonovia Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
31,30 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
21,19 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
47,71%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
21,03 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
48,83%
|
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
32,40 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vonovia SE
|08:36
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.03.26
|Vonovia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.03.26
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.03.26
|Vonovia Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08:36
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.03.26
|Vonovia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.03.26
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.03.26
|Vonovia Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08:36
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.03.26
|Vonovia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.03.26
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.03.26
|Vonovia Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.03.26
|Vonovia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.09.25
|Vonovia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.25
|Vonovia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.25
|Vonovia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.11.24
|Vonovia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.26
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.12.25
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.11.25
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.25
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.08.25
|Vonovia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.