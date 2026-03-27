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Vonovia Aktie

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Vonovia Aktien-Sparplan
21,03 EUR +0,06 EUR +0,29 %
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Marktkap. 17,85 Mrd. EUR

KGV 5,49
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WKN A1ML7J

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ISIN DE000A1ML7J1

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Symbol VNNVF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Vonovia SE Buy

08:36 Uhr
Vonovia SE Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vonovia SE
21,03 EUR 0,06 EUR 0,29%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 32,10 auf 31,30 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Stagflations-Sorgen hätten die Bewertungen von Europas Immobilienkonzernen nahe an ihre Tiefs von 2009 zurückgeworfen, schrieb Jonathan Kownator am Montag. Er passte seine Kursziele an die gestiegenen Realzinsen an./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.03.2026 / 00:43 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Vonovia SE

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia Buy

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
31,30 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
21,19 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
47,71%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
21,03 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
48,83%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
32,40 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vonovia SE

08:36 Vonovia Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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20.03.26 Vonovia Kaufen DZ BANK
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