DAX 24.650 -1,2%ESt50 5.865 -1,0%MSCI World 4.505 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 12,06 -3,4%Nas 23.515 -0,1%Bitcoin 77.698 -2,3%Euro 1,1728 +0,7%Öl 64,48 +0,5%Gold 4.725 +1,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Bayer BAY001 DroneShield A2DMAA NVIDIA 918422 SAP 716460 TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems TKMS00 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F RENK RENK73 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 Lufthansa 823212 adidas A1EWWW BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Zollkonflikt: DAX sackt ab -- Henkel führt Gespräche über möglichen Erwerb von Stahl Holdings -- DroneShield, Rüstungsaktien, Ryanair, BYD, Hypoport, LVMH, NVIDIA im Fokus
Top News
Hot Stocks heute: Alles schaut nach Davos, doch die Risk-off Meldung kommt aus Japan Hot Stocks heute: Alles schaut nach Davos, doch die Risk-off Meldung kommt aus Japan
Zollsorgen im Grönland-Streit: DAX verbucht erneut herbe Verluste - Fall nahe 24.500er-Marke Zollsorgen im Grönland-Streit: DAX verbucht erneut herbe Verluste - Fall nahe 24.500er-Marke
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Apple Aktien-Sparplan
215,30 EUR -0,15 EUR -0,07 %
STU
252,62 USD -5,44 USD -2,11 %
vorbörslich
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 3,21 Bio. EUR

KGV 34,22 Div. Rendite 0,40%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN 865985

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol AAPL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Apple Buy

14:06 Uhr
Apple Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
215,30 EUR -0,15 EUR -0,07%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 320 US-Dollar auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Michael Ng rechnet mit einer positiven Überraschung im iPhone-Geschäft, wie er am Dienstag in seinem Ausblick auf den Bericht zum vierten Quartal 2025 schrieb. Auch das Momentum im Bereich Services bleibe hoch. In der Kursschwäche zum Jahresstart sieht Ng eine Kaufchance./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.01.2026 / 05:01 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: BMCL / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Buy

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
$ 320,00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 255,53		 Abst. Kursziel*:
25,23%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 252,62		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,67%
Analyst Name:
Michael Ng 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 284,73

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

14:06 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.01.26 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.01.26 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.12.25 Apple Underweight Barclays Capital
22.12.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

finanzen.net Tech-Gewinner Alphabet-Aktie mit starkem Comeback 2025: So schätzen Experten die Chancen für 2026 ein Alphabet-Aktie mit starkem Comeback 2025: So schätzen Experten die Chancen für 2026 ein
wikifolio Die KI-Giganten im Realitätscheck
finanzen.net Alphabet-Aktie nach 4-Billionen-Dollar-Marke: Google wehrt sich gegen Suchmaschinen-Monopol-Urteil
finanzen.net Bilanzen & Termine: Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple, Amazon & Co. - Ergebnisse der Tech-Riesen in der aktuellen Saison
wikifolio Die heißesten Aktien der letzten Woche
TraderFox Apple: Marktführerschaft in China zurückerobert – Premium-Strategie trotzt der Speicher-Krise!
finanzen.net Der richtige Start für Börsenanfänger: Von dieser Strategie rät eine Expertin ab
finanzen.net Apple Aktie News: Apple am Abend mit Verlusten
finanzen.net Apple Aktie News: Apple tendiert am Freitagnachmittag südwärts
MotleyFool Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Apple vs. Amazon
Benzinga Apple, Google Tokens On NYSE? Exchange Says Its Planning A Platform For Tokenized Securities: Move Labeled &#39;Bullish&#39; For Crypto By This Billionaire
MotleyFool Can Apple Stock Reach $350 in 2026?
MotleyFool JPMorgan Chase Is About to Take Over the Apple Card Business From Goldman Sachs. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
Cnet Apple and Samsung Dominated Phone Sales in 2025, but Price Hikes Could Define 2026
Benzinga Steve Jobs&#39; 1976 Paper Trail: Guess How Much the First-Ever Apple Check and His Boyhood Desk Are Fetching at 50 Years
Zacks Apple (AAPL) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
EN, Apple The new Apple Sainte-Catherine opens today in Montreal
RSS Feed
Apple Inc. zu myNews hinzufügen