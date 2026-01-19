Apple Aktie
Marktkap. 3,21 Bio. EURKGV 34,22 Div. Rendite 0,40%
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 320 US-Dollar auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Michael Ng rechnet mit einer positiven Überraschung im iPhone-Geschäft, wie er am Dienstag in seinem Ausblick auf den Bericht zum vierten Quartal 2025 schrieb. Auch das Momentum im Bereich Services bleibe hoch. In der Kursschwäche zum Jahresstart sieht Ng eine Kaufchance./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.01.2026 / 05:01 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: BMCL / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Buy
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 320,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 255,53
|Abst. Kursziel*:
25,23%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 252,62
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,67%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Ng
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 284,73
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|14:06
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.01.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.01.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.12.25
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:06
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.01.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.01.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.12.25
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:06
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.01.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.01.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.12.25
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.12.25
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.12.25
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.12.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.12.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.11.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.11.25
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.