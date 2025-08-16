DAX 23.961 -0,7%ESt50 5.663 -0,6%MSCI World 4.396 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto 15,14 +1,0%Nas 23.807 +1,0%Bitcoin 95.373 +2,0%Euro 1,1539 -0,3%Öl 65,24 +0,8%Gold 4.018 -0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Amazon 906866 NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems TKMS00 Apple 865985 BYD A0M4W9 Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) A1JWVX DroneShield A2DMAA Lufthansa 823212 Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Microsoft 870747 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 adidas A1EWWW
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX tiefer -- Wall Street im Plus -- Amazon steigert Gewinn kräftig -- Apple, Coinbase, D-Wave, DroneShield, Novo Nordisk, TKMS, BYD, Strategy, Netflix, Reddit im Fokus
Top News
Wenig Impulse nach ereignisreicher Woche: Zum Wochenschluss verbucht der DAX Abgaben Wenig Impulse nach ereignisreicher Woche: Zum Wochenschluss verbucht der DAX Abgaben
DroneShield-Aktie stürzt im Oktober ab - das steckt hinter dem Kursrückgang DroneShield-Aktie stürzt im Oktober ab - das steckt hinter dem Kursrückgang
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Apple Aktien-Sparplan
234,75 EUR -10,45 EUR -4,26 %
STU
269,99 USD -1,24 USD -0,46 %
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 3,48 Bio. EUR

KGV 37,44 Div. Rendite 0,43%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN 865985

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

14:21 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
234,75 EUR -10,45 EUR -4,26%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Apple von 220 auf 280 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die iPhone-Nachfrage erhole sich erwartungsgemäß, schrieb David Vogt in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Ein günstigeres Zollumfeld schaffe die Voraussetzungen./tih/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.10.2025 / 03:35 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.10.2025 / 03:35 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: nui7711 / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 280,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 271,40		 Abst. Kursziel*:
3,17%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 269,99		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,71%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 288,40

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

14:21 Apple Neutral UBS AG
13:31 Apple Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:56 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:01 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.10.25 Apple Outperform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

finanzen.net Bücher geöffnet Apple-Aktie zieht an: iKonzern meldet mehr Umsatz und Gewinn Apple-Aktie zieht an: iKonzern meldet mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
Dow Jones MÄRKTE USA/Börsen dürften von Amazon und Apple befeuert werden
TraderFox Apple: iPhone 17 entfacht neues Rekord-Momentum!
dpa-afx ROUNDUP 2: Apple erwartet Rekord-Weihnachtsgeschäft dank neuer iPhones
Dow Jones MARKT USA/Wall Street dürfte von Amazon und Apple befeuert werden
wikifolio Wochenschwerpunkt - Zahlenmagie und Datengrusel
Finanzen.net Ratgeber Finanzexperte analysiert Apple-Quartalszahlen
finanzen.net Bilanzen und Termine: Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple, Amazon & Co. - Ergebnisse der Tech-Riesen in der aktuellen Saison
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Apple auf 305 Dollar - 'Overweight'
Business Times US: S&P 500, Nasdaq opens higher as Apple, Amazon forecasts lift mood
Benzinga Tim Cook Reveals Apple&#39;s Ad Business Quietly Set A Record — While Everyone Looked At iPhones
Cnet Should You Upgrade to Apple Watch Series 11? Here Are the Key Features You Get
Benzinga Apple To Rally Around 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday
Benzinga Tim Cook Reveals Apple Set Record For iPhone Upgraders In September: &#39;We&#39;re Constrained Today On Several Models...&#39;
MotleyFool Meet the Ultra-Low-Cost Vanguard ETF That Has 33% of Its Holdings in Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft
RTE.ie Apple shares rise on iPhone Christmas sales forecast
Benzinga Exxon Mobil, Apple And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
RSS Feed
Apple Inc. zu myNews hinzufügen