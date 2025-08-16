Apple Aktie
Marktkap. 3,48 Bio. EURKGV 37,44 Div. Rendite 0,43%
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Apple von 220 auf 280 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die iPhone-Nachfrage erhole sich erwartungsgemäß, schrieb David Vogt in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Ein günstigeres Zollumfeld schaffe die Voraussetzungen./tih/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.10.2025 / 03:35 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.10.2025 / 03:35 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: nui7711 / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 280,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 271,40
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3,17%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 269,99
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,71%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 288,40
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
