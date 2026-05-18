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Grand City Properties Aktie

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Marktkap. 1,73 Mrd. EUR

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Jefferies & Company Inc.

Grand City Properties Hold

08:16 Uhr
Grand City Properties Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
9,57 EUR -0,14 EUR -1,44%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 14,00 auf 9,90 Euro gesenkt und die Aktien von "Buy" auf "Hold" abgestuft. Analyst Pierre-Emmanuel Clouard sieht bei einigen europäischen Immobilienwerte attraktive Einstiegschancen angesichts niedriger Bewertungsniveaus im schwierigen Konjunkturumfeld. Der Druck von der Zinsseite erinnere an 2022, die Lage sei allerdings fundamental komplett anders, schrieb er am Montag. Die Bilanzen seien repariert, die Finanzierungsmärkte offen und die Ergebnisse stabilisierten sich. Bei Grand City sieht Clouard derweil eine geringe Aktienliquidität nach der Anteilsaufstockung durch Aroundtown sowie einen anhaltenden Ergebnisdruck./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.05.2026 / 00:29 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.05.2026 / 19:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
9,90 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
9,78 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1,23%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
9,57 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,45%
Analyst Name:
Pierre-Emmanuel Clouard 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
10,76 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

08:16 Grand City Properties Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
20.05.26 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
18.05.26 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.05.26 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12.05.26 Grand City Properties Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

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EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
EQS Group EQS-PVR: Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
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