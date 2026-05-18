Grand City Properties Aktie
Marktkap. 1,73 Mrd. EURKGV 3,68 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 14,00 auf 9,90 Euro gesenkt und die Aktien von "Buy" auf "Hold" abgestuft. Analyst Pierre-Emmanuel Clouard sieht bei einigen europäischen Immobilienwerte attraktive Einstiegschancen angesichts niedriger Bewertungsniveaus im schwierigen Konjunkturumfeld. Der Druck von der Zinsseite erinnere an 2022, die Lage sei allerdings fundamental komplett anders, schrieb er am Montag. Die Bilanzen seien repariert, die Finanzierungsmärkte offen und die Ergebnisse stabilisierten sich. Bei Grand City sieht Clouard derweil eine geringe Aktienliquidität nach der Anteilsaufstockung durch Aroundtown sowie einen anhaltenden Ergebnisdruck./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.05.2026 / 00:29 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.05.2026 / 19:00 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
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Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
9,90 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
9,78 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1,23%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
9,57 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,45%
|
Analyst Name:
Pierre-Emmanuel Clouard
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
10,76 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|08:16
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.05.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.05.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.05.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:16
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.05.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.05.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.05.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.09.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.11.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:16
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.05.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.05.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.