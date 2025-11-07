DAX 24.007 +1,9%ESt50 5.668 +1,8%MSCI World 4.336 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto 14,45 +4,6%Nas 23.005 -0,2%Bitcoin 91.567 +0,9%Euro 1,1571 +0,1%Öl 63,86 +0,3%Gold 4.095 +2,4%
Heute im Fokus
Shutdown-Ende? DAX fest -- Börsen in Asien mit Gewinnen -- Pfizer gewinnt Deal um Metsera gegen Novo Nordisk -- Rüstungsaktien, Coba, NEL, Palantir, Chiptitel, Highland Critical, BYD, TMTG im Fokus
Top News
Oktober 2025: Analysten sehen weniger Potenzial bei ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)-Aktie Oktober 2025: Analysten sehen weniger Potenzial bei ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)-Aktie
HENSOLDT-Aktie: Experten empfehlen HENSOLDT im Oktober mehrheitlich zum Kauf HENSOLDT-Aktie: Experten empfehlen HENSOLDT im Oktober mehrheitlich zum Kauf
Profil

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

4,22 EUR ±0,00 EUR +0,02 %
STU
4,01 CHF +0,11 CHF +2,82 %
BRX
Marktkap. 19,09 Mrd. EUR

KGV 6,40 Div. Rendite 2,37%
WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

Deutsche Bank AG

International Consolidated Airlines Buy

12:26 Uhr
Aktie in diesem Artikel
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
4,22 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,02%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat International Airlines Group (IAG) mit einem Kursziel von 475 Pence auf "Buy" belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe zwar keine positiven Überraschungen geliefert, aber mit soliden Quartalszahlen dem Gegenwind im operativen Umfeld und von der Währungsseite her getrotzt, schrieb Jaime Rowbotham in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Rückblick./gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.11.2025 / 08:16 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
4,75 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
4,32 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
4,36 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

12:26 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
09:01 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
08:31 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08:01 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.11.25 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

dpa-afx Analystenbewertung IAG-Titel gefragt: JPMorgan bleibt bei Kaufempfehlung für IAG-Aktie - Aktienrückkäufe erwartet IAG-Titel gefragt: JPMorgan bleibt bei Kaufempfehlung für IAG-Aktie - Aktienrückkäufe erwartet
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel in London: FTSE 100 am Mittag in der Gewinnzone
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Wert International Consolidated Airlines-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in International Consolidated Airlines von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
finanzen.net Handel in London: FTSE 100 zum Start des Montagshandels im Plus
finanzen.net Freitagshandel in London: FTSE 100 schließt mit Verlusten
finanzen.net Handel in London: FTSE 100 präsentiert sich leichter
dpa-afx Aktien von Lufthansa, Ryanair und Co tiefer: Irreführende Klima-Versprechen werden gestoppt
dpa-afx IAG-Aktien nach Quartalszahlen unter Druck
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt IAG auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 500 Pence
Business Times British Airways-owner IAG third-quarter profit inline with expectations
Financial Times IAG says US market improving after summer air travel slowdown
Zacks International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Zacks Are Investors Undervaluing International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Right Now?
EN, TheGuardian BA stalls over paying out £220 flight compensation
Zacks International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Zacks Despite Fast-paced Momentum, International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Financial Times IAG and Ryanair bosses slam ‘continuous’ French strikes as ‘impossible’ for airlines
