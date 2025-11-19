International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
Marktkap. 19,28 Mrd. EURKGV 6,40 Div. Rendite 2,37%
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group mit einem Kursziel von 5,50 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Voraussetzungen für die Airline-Holding blieben zunächst günstig, schrieb Harry Gowers am Mittwochabend nach der "UK Leaders"-Konferenz. Die Aktienbewertung findet er attraktiv. Die IAG-Papiere stehen auch auf der "Analyst Focus List" von JPMorgan./ag/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.11.2025 / 21:48 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.11.2025 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
4,26 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
4,42 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
