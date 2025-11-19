DAX 23.413 +1,1%ESt50 5.612 +1,3%MSCI World 4.273 +0,2%Top 10 Crypto 12,51 +0,4%Nas 22.564 +0,6%Bitcoin 79.999 +1,0%Euro 1,1517 -0,2%Öl 63,90 +0,4%Gold 4.042 -0,9%
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

4,32 EUR +0,06 EUR +1,48 %
XETRA
4,00 CHF +0,02 CHF +0,48 %
BRX
Marktkap. 19,28 Mrd. EUR

KGV 6,40 Div. Rendite 2,37%
WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Overweight

08:01 Uhr
Aktie in diesem Artikel
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
4,32 EUR 0,06 EUR 1,48%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group mit einem Kursziel von 5,50 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Voraussetzungen für die Airline-Holding blieben zunächst günstig, schrieb Harry Gowers am Mittwochabend nach der "UK Leaders"-Konferenz. Die Aktienbewertung findet er attraktiv. Die IAG-Papiere stehen auch auf der "Analyst Focus List" von JPMorgan./ag/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.11.2025 / 21:48 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.11.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
4,26 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
4,42 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

08:01 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.11.25 International Consolidated Airlines Sell UBS AG
18.11.25 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
17.11.25 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
12.11.25 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

