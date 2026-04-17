JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Neutral

10:46 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 7030 Pence belassen. Die Zahlen des Bergbaukonzerns hätten den Erwartungen entsprochen und die Jahresprognose sei unverändert, schrieb Dominic O'Kane in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Zwar sei Kostendruck spürbar, aber dieser sei unter Kontrolle./ck/rob/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.04.2026 / 07:23 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.04.2026 / 07:23 / BST

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