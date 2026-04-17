DAX 24.572 +0,6%ESt50 6.006 +0,4%MSCI World 4.635 +0,0%Top 10 Crypto 9,8090 +1,0%Nas 24.404 -0,3%Bitcoin 65.028 +1,0%Euro 1,1758 -0,2%Öl 94,99 +1,3%Gold 4.783 -0,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 SAP 716460 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NEL ASA A0B733 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Amazon 906866 Allianz 840400 Infineon 623100 Commerzbank CBK100 Microsoft 870747 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Bank 514000 ITM Power A0B57L
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX steigt über 25.000-Punkte -- Asiens Börsen letztlich grün -- Apple-CEO gibt das Ruder ab -- AIXTRON, Novo Nordisk, Blackberry, NVIDIA, Amazon, Siemens Energy, Tesla, DroneShield, Rüstung im Fokus
Top News
Aktien im Fokus: OpenAI wendet sich Amazon zu: Partnerschaft mit Microsoft könnte unter Druck geraten Aktien im Fokus: OpenAI wendet sich Amazon zu: Partnerschaft mit Microsoft könnte unter Druck geraten
Warten auf den Durchbruch im Nahost-Konflikt: Diplomatische Signale stützen den DAX Warten auf den Durchbruch im Nahost-Konflikt: Diplomatische Signale stützen den DAX
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Rio Tinto Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Rio Tinto Aktien-Sparplan
85,29 EUR +0,64 EUR +0,76 %
STU
77,70 CHF -0,62 CHF -0,79 %
BRX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 139,06 Mrd. EUR

KGV 12,87 Div. Rendite 5,00%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN 852147

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol RTPPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Neutral

10:46 Uhr
Rio Tinto Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Rio Tinto plc
85,29 EUR 0,64 EUR 0,76%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 7030 Pence belassen. Die Zahlen des Bergbaukonzerns hätten den Erwartungen entsprochen und die Jahresprognose sei unverändert, schrieb Dominic O'Kane in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Zwar sei Kostendruck spürbar, aber dieser sei unter Kontrolle./ck/rob/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.04.2026 / 07:23 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.04.2026 / 07:23 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
70,30 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
74,28 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,36%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Dominic O'Kane 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
68,29 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

10:46 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:01 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
08:01 Rio Tinto Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
17.04.26 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
15.04.26 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

Dow Jones Gesamtproduktion Rio Tinto-Aktie höher: Eisenerz- und Kupfer-Output im ersten Quartal deutlich gesteigert Rio Tinto-Aktie höher: Eisenerz- und Kupfer-Output im ersten Quartal deutlich gesteigert
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 stärker
finanzen.net Donnerstagshandel in Europa: STOXX 50 stärker
finanzen.net Optimismus in Europa: STOXX 50-Anleger greifen am Mittag zu
finanzen.net LSE-Handel: FTSE 100 zum Start des Donnerstagshandels stärker
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 beginnt Handel im Plus
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Papier Rio Tinto-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Rio Tinto von vor 10 Jahren verdient
finanzen.net Börse Europa in Rot: STOXX 50 beginnt die Mittwochssitzung mit Verlusten
finanzen.net Aufschläge in Europa: STOXX 50-Anleger greifen zum Start des Dienstagshandels zu
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
RSS Feed
Rio Tinto plc zu myNews hinzufügen