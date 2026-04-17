Rio Tinto Aktie
Marktkap. 139,06 Mrd. EURKGV 12,87 Div. Rendite 5,00%
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 7030 Pence belassen. Die Zahlen des Bergbaukonzerns hätten den Erwartungen entsprochen und die Jahresprognose sei unverändert, schrieb Dominic O'Kane in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Zwar sei Kostendruck spürbar, aber dieser sei unter Kontrolle./ck/rob/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.04.2026 / 07:23 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.04.2026 / 07:23 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
70,30 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
74,28 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,36%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Dominic O'Kane
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
68,29 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc
|10:46
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:01
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:01
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.04.26
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.04.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:46
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:01
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:01
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.04.26
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.04.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|20.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:46
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:01
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:01
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.04.26
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.04.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG