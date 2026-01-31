Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 30,11 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 5,19%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 71 Pence auf "Underweight" belassen. Die Serviceumsätze der Briten seien etwas mau, schrieb Akhil Dattani am Donnerstag nach Zahlen für das dritte Geschäftsquartal. Der Rückgang im deutschen Breitbandgeschäft spiegele den Ansatz Wert vor Volumen wider./rob/ag/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2026 / 07:57 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2026 / 07:57 / GMT
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
0,71 £
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
1,06 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-32,80%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
1,10 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-35,25%
|
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
0,85 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
