Vodafone Group Aktie

Marktkap. 30,11 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 5,19%
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Underweight

13:06 Uhr
Vodafone Group Underweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 71 Pence auf "Underweight" belassen. Die Serviceumsätze der Briten seien etwas mau, schrieb Akhil Dattani am Donnerstag nach Zahlen für das dritte Geschäftsquartal. Der Rückgang im deutschen Breitbandgeschäft spiegele den Ansatz Wert vor Volumen wider./rob/ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2026 / 07:57 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2026 / 07:57 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
0,71 £
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
1,06 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-32,80%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
1,10 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-35,25%
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
0,85 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

13:36 Vodafone Group Sell UBS AG
13:06 Vodafone Group Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:41 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
22.01.26 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.01.26 Vodafone Group Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

dpa-afx Bilanz Vodafone-Aktie tiefrot: Umsatz steigt - Analystenerwartungen verfehlt Vodafone-Aktie tiefrot: Umsatz steigt - Analystenerwartungen verfehlt
finanzen.net Verluste in London: FTSE 100 fällt nachmittags
finanzen.net FTSE 100 aktuell: FTSE 100 gibt mittags nach
dpa-afx ROUNDUP: Vodafone enttäuscht mit Umsatz - Deutschland-Geschäft wächst leicht
finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in London: FTSE 100 beginnt Handel mit Verlusten
finanzen.net Was Analysten von der Vodafone Group-Aktie erwarten
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Papier Vodafone Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Vodafone Group von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
finanzen.net Börse London: FTSE 100 schlussendlich leichter
finanzen.net Handel in London: FTSE 100 zeigt sich nachmittags leichter
RTE.ie Vodafone growth in Turkey, Africa, Germany backs guidance
Zacks Is Vodafone Group (VOD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Zacks Should Value Investors Buy Vodafone Group (VOD) Stock?
Benzinga Vodafone, TOD Renew Entertainment Partnership
Financial Times Vodafone chief bets on selling AI and cyber security to businesses
Financial Times Stockpickers: Applied Nutrition, Oxford Instruments, Vodafone
Financial Times Vodafone raises dividend for first time in 7 years
RTE.ie Vodafone to lift dividend for first time in eight years
