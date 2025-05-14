DAX 23.626 +0,4%ESt50 5.397 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 13,87 -0,9%Dow 41.915 -0,3%Nas 18.990 -0,8%Bitcoin 90.945 -1,8%Euro 1,1184 +0,1%Öl 64,24 -2,4%Gold 3.203 +0,8%
Walmart Aktie

83,63 EUR -3,06 EUR -3,53 %
STU
94,65 USD -2,12 USD -2,19 %
BTT
Marktkap. 690,79 Mrd. EUR

KGV 40,81 Div. Rendite 0,85%

WKN 860853

ISIN US9311421039

Symbol WMT

Walmart
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Walmart nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 110 US-Dollar belassen. Der bereinigte Gewinn je Aktie des Handelskonzerns habe seine Prognose und die Konsensschätzung übertroffen, schrieb Michael Lasser in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./edh/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.05.2025 / 11:56 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.05.2025 / 11:56 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Niloo / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Walmart Buy

Unternehmen:
Walmart		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 110,00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 96,83		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,60%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 94,65		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,22%
Analyst Name:
Michael Lasser 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 110,00

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Walmart

15:31 Walmart Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15:31 Walmart Buy UBS AG
15:26 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
09.05.25 Walmart Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.05.25 Walmart Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Walmart

dpa-afx Preiserhöhungen möglich Walmart-Aktie gibt trotzdem ab: Walmart mit mehr Umsatz Walmart-Aktie gibt trotzdem ab: Walmart mit mehr Umsatz
finanzen.net Ausblick: Walmart verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
finanzen.net Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones sackt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels ab
finanzen.net Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones gibt am Nachmittag nach
finanzen.net Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Walmart-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
finanzen.net Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones am Montagnachmittag in Grün
finanzen.net Handel in New York: Dow Jones in Grün
TraderFox Trumps Wirtschaftsagenda beflügelt Aktienmärkte: Gewinner und Profiteure der neuen US-Politik!
finanzen.net Börse New York in Grün: Anleger lassen Dow Jones zum Handelsstart steigen
MotleyFool Walmart Earnings: Price Hikes Are Coming
MarketWatch Walmart concedes ‘magnitude of tariffs’ is pushing prices up after strong first quarter
Financial Times Walmart warns US-China tariff deal will not avert price rises
Financial Times Walmart warns US-China tariff deal will not avert price rises
New York Times Walmart Warns About Ability to ‘Absorb’ Tariff Costs to Keep Prices Down
FOX Business Walmart says some price increases are possible in tariff 'uncertainty,' e-commerce sales grow
Benzinga Walmart, Cisco And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
Benzinga Walmart Q1 Earnings Preview: Why Retailer Will Have &#39;One Of The Most Telling&#39; Reports On Tariff Impact
