Walmart Aktie
Marktkap. 690,79 Mrd. EURKGV 40,81 Div. Rendite 0,85%
WKN 860853
ISIN US9311421039
Symbol WMT
Walmart Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Walmart nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 110 US-Dollar belassen. Der bereinigte Gewinn je Aktie des Handelskonzerns habe seine Prognose und die Konsensschätzung übertroffen, schrieb Michael Lasser in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./edh/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.05.2025 / 11:56 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.05.2025 / 11:56 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Niloo / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Walmart Buy
|Unternehmen:
Walmart
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 110,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 96,83
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,60%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 94,65
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,22%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Lasser
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 110,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Walmart
|15:31
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:31
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|15:26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.05.25
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.05.25
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|08.05.19
|Walmart Underperform
|Wolfe Research
|08.11.18
|Walmart Sell
|Morningstar
|17.11.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.11.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.10.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.11.24
|Walmart Halten
|DZ BANK
|17.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.