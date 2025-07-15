DAX 24.060 -0,4%ESt50 5.354 -0,3%Top 10 Crypto 15,23 -0,3%Dow 44.023 -1,0%Nas 20.678 +0,2%Bitcoin 101.745 +0,4%Euro 1,1628 +0,2%Öl 69,04 +0,3%Gold 3.339 +0,5%
Heute im Fokus
DAX unter 24.000 Punkten erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- FUCHS, ASML und Renault mit Gewinnwarnungen -- NEL ASA weitet Verluste aus -- Rio Tinto im Fokus
Top News
DroneShield-Aktie weiter im Rallymodus DroneShield-Aktie weiter im Rallymodus
Renault-Aktie in Rot: Ausblick für 2025 gesenkt - Suche nach neuem Firmenchef gut vorangeschritten Renault-Aktie in Rot: Ausblick für 2025 gesenkt - Suche nach neuem Firmenchef gut vorangeschritten
Rio Tinto Aktie

50,69 EUR +0,14 EUR +0,28 %
STU
47,75 CHF -0,71 CHF -1,47 %
BRX
Marktkap. 82,96 Mrd. EUR

KGV 8,48 Div. Rendite 6,54%
RBC Capital Markets

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

08:01 Uhr
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Rio Tinto plc
50,69 EUR 0,14 EUR 0,28%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto mit einem Kursziel von 4700 Pence auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Der generelle Produktionshausblick sei unverändert, schrieb Ben Davis in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar zu den aktuellen Produktionszahlen./rob/ag/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.07.2025 / 19:16 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.07.2025 / 19:16 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: peterschreiber.media/ shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
47,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
43,46 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
8,15%
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Ben Davis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
50,97 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

