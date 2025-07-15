Rio Tinto Aktie
Marktkap. 82,96 Mrd. EURKGV 8,48 Div. Rendite 6,54%
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto mit einem Kursziel von 4700 Pence auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Der generelle Produktionshausblick sei unverändert, schrieb Ben Davis in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar zu den aktuellen Produktionszahlen./rob/ag/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.07.2025 / 19:16 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.07.2025 / 19:16 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: peterschreiber.media/ shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
47,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
43,46 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8,15%
|Rating vorher:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Ben Davis
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
50,97 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc
|08:01
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:01
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.07.25
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.07.25
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.07.25
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:01
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:01
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.07.25
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.07.25
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.07.25
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.07.25
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.07.25
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.07.25
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.06.25
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.25
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|20.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
