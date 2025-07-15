RBC Capital Markets

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

08:01 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto mit einem Kursziel von 4700 Pence auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Der generelle Produktionshausblick sei unverändert, schrieb Ben Davis in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar zu den aktuellen Produktionszahlen./rob/ag/zb

