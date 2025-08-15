Walmart Aktie
Marktkap. 682,32 Mrd. EURKGV 40,81 Div. Rendite 0,85%
WKN 860853
ISIN US9311421039
Symbol WMT
Walmart Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Walmart auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 120 US-Dollar belassen. Mit Blick auf die anstehenden Quartalszahlen bleibe Ross Stores einer seiner bevorzugten Discount-Einzelhändler in den USA, schrieb Mantero Moreno-Cheek in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Branchenausblick. Auch Walmart und Dollar General sieht er weiter positiv, wenngleich Walmart angesichts der US-Zollpolitik für das zweite Halbjahr einen vorsichtigen Ton anschlagen könnte./gl/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.08.2025 / 21:55 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.08.2025 / 21:55 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Niloo / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Walmart Buy
|Unternehmen:
Walmart
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 120,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 100,00
|Abst. Kursziel*:
20,00%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 100,23
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,72%
|
Analyst Name:
Mantero Moreno-Cheek
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 110,67
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Walmart
|12:51
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.08.25
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|14.08.25
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|06.08.25
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|04.08.25
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:51
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.08.25
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|14.08.25
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|06.08.25
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|04.08.25
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:51
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.08.25
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|14.08.25
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|06.08.25
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|04.08.25
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.05.19
|Walmart Underperform
|Wolfe Research
|08.11.18
|Walmart Sell
|Morningstar
|17.11.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.11.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.10.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.11.24
|Walmart Halten
|DZ BANK
|17.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.