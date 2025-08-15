DAX 24.274 -0,4%ESt50 5.415 -0,6%Top 10 Crypto 15,98 -0,1%Dow 44.946 +0,1%Nas 21.623 -0,4%Bitcoin 98.554 -1,8%Euro 1,1687 -0,2%Öl 66,15 +0,0%Gold 3.349 +0,4%
Walmart Aktie

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Walmart auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 120 US-Dollar belassen. Mit Blick auf die anstehenden Quartalszahlen bleibe Ross Stores einer seiner bevorzugten Discount-Einzelhändler in den USA, schrieb Mantero Moreno-Cheek in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Branchenausblick. Auch Walmart und Dollar General sieht er weiter positiv, wenngleich Walmart angesichts der US-Zollpolitik für das zweite Halbjahr einen vorsichtigen Ton anschlagen könnte./gl/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.08.2025 / 21:55 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.08.2025 / 21:55 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Niloo / Shutterstock.com

