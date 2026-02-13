DAX 24.922 +0,0%ESt50 6.004 +0,3%MSCI World 4.509 +0,0%Top 10 Crypto 8,8115 -0,8%Nas 22.547 -0,2%Bitcoin 58.808 +1,5%Euro 1,1858 -0,1%Öl 67,91 +0,3%Gold 5.002 -0,8%
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

Marktkap. 34,34 Mrd. EUR

KGV 13,88 Div. Rendite 3,56%
WKN A2ANT0

ISIN NL0011794037

Symbol AHODF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy

12:51 Uhr
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
39,53 EUR -0,12 EUR -0,30%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Ahold Delhaize von 41 auf 44 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das Wachstum auf vergleichbarer Basis und auch die Marge des Einzelhändlers seien stark gewesen, schrieb Richard Edwards am Freitagabend nach den Quartalszahlen. Die mittelfristige Anlagestory werde dadurch untermauert./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.02.2026 / 17:20 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
44,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
39,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,39%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
39,53 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,31%
Analyst Name:
Richard Edwards 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
36,91 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

12:51 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.02.26 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.02.26 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Market-Perform Bernstein Research
11.02.26 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.02.26 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

finanzen.net Ahold Delhaize (Ahold): Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Ziel für Ahold Delhaize auf 45 Euro - 'Buy'
dpa-afx Ahold Delhaize-Aktie deutlich gefragt: Trotz schwierigem US-Geschäft mehr als gedachtt verdient
dpa-afx ROUNDUP: Ahold Delhaize verdient mehr als gedacht - Aktie an EuroStoxx-Spitze
finanzen.net Ausblick: Ahold Delhaize stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Wert Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Wert Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
finanzen.net So schätzen Analysten die Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie ein
Zacks Zacks.com featured highlights Affiliated Managers, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, Noah, Plains GP and Gibraltar Industries
Zacks Zacks.com featured highlights include Nomad Foods, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, Upbound Easterly Government Properties and The Gorman-Rupp
