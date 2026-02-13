Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy

12:51 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Ahold Delhaize von 41 auf 44 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das Wachstum auf vergleichbarer Basis und auch die Marge des Einzelhändlers seien stark gewesen, schrieb Richard Edwards am Freitagabend nach den Quartalszahlen. Die mittelfristige Anlagestory werde dadurch untermauert./ag/ajx

