Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie

73,30 EUR -0,90 EUR -1,21 %
STU
73,00 EUR -1,25 EUR -1,68 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 1,57 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Deutsche Bank AG

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

10:41 Uhr
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
73,30 EUR -0,90 EUR -1,21%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy mit einem Kursziel von 214 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Der von der Online-Apotheke vermeldete Abschied des Finanzchefs Jasper Eenhorst sei eine Überraschung, schrieb Jan Koch am Montag./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.09.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.09.2025 / 08:00 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
214,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
72,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
193,96%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
73,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
191,95%
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
169,43 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

