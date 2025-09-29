Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy mit einem Kursziel von 214 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Der von der Online-Apotheke vermeldete Abschied des Finanzchefs Jasper Eenhorst sei eine Überraschung, schrieb Jan Koch am Montag./tih/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.09.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.09.2025 / 08:00 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
214,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
72,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
193,96%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
73,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
191,95%
|
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
169,43 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|10:41
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.09.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.09.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.08.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
