Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie
Marktkap. 34,23 Mrd. EURKGV 13,88 Div. Rendite 3,56%
WKN A2ANT0
ISIN NL0011794037
Symbol AHODF
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize nach Zahlen des Kontrahenten Walmart auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 24,44 Euro belassen. In scharfem Gegensatz zu Ahold Delhaize erhöhe Walmart die Volumina und gewinne Marktanteile hinzu, schrieb Borja Olcese in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Walmart erschließe sich neue Wachstums- und Gewinnmöglichkeiten, was bei Ahold Delhaize nicht der Fall sei./rob/bek/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.02.2026 / 14:01 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.02.2026 / 14:06 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
24,44 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
40,27 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-39,31%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
40,06 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-38,99%
|
Analyst Name:
Borja Olcese
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
37,41 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|21:01
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|16.02.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.02.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.02.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|21:01
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|16.02.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.02.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.02.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|16.02.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.02.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.01.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.01.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21:01
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.02.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.01.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.02.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|11.02.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.02.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|11.02.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research