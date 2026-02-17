JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight

21:01 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize nach Zahlen des Kontrahenten Walmart auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 24,44 Euro belassen. In scharfem Gegensatz zu Ahold Delhaize erhöhe Walmart die Volumina und gewinne Marktanteile hinzu, schrieb Borja Olcese in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Walmart erschließe sich neue Wachstums- und Gewinnmöglichkeiten, was bei Ahold Delhaize nicht der Fall sei./rob/bek/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.02.2026 / 14:01 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.02.2026 / 14:06 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com