Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

40,06 EUR +0,15 EUR +0,38 %
STU
40,27 EUR +0,33 EUR +0,83 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 34,23 Mrd. EUR

KGV 13,88 Div. Rendite 3,56%
WKN A2ANT0

ISIN NL0011794037

Symbol AHODF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight

21:01 Uhr
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
40,06 EUR 0,15 EUR 0,38%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize nach Zahlen des Kontrahenten Walmart auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 24,44 Euro belassen. In scharfem Gegensatz zu Ahold Delhaize erhöhe Walmart die Volumina und gewinne Marktanteile hinzu, schrieb Borja Olcese in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Walmart erschließe sich neue Wachstums- und Gewinnmöglichkeiten, was bei Ahold Delhaize nicht der Fall sei./rob/bek/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.02.2026 / 14:01 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.02.2026 / 14:06 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
24,44 €
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
40,27 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-39,31%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
40,06 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-38,99%
Analyst Name:
Borja Olcese 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
37,41 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

