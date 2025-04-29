Stellantis Aktie
Marktkap. 23,78 Mrd. EURKGV 6,79 Div. Rendite 5,40%
WKN A2QL01
ISIN NL00150001Q9
Symbol STLA
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Stellantis auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 8,80 Euro belassen. Umsatzseitig habe der Autobauer im Rahmen der Erwartungen gelegen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Hummel am Mittwoch nach den Zahlen für das erste Quartal. Aussagen zum Ergebnis je Aktie, die zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung noch nicht vorgelegen hätten, könnten den Aktienkurs wohl eher bewegen./ajx/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2025 / 07:12 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.04.2025 / 07:12 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Stellantis
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
8,80 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
8,45 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,09%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
8,19 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,49%
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Hummel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
11,09 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
