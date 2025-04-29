DAX 22.349 -0,3%ESt50 5.131 -0,6%Top 10 Crypto 11,92 -1,7%Dow 40.112 -1,0%Nas 17.089 -2,1%Bitcoin 83.094 +0,4%Euro 1,1364 -0,2%Öl 63,57 -0,8%Gold 3.316 +0,0%
WKN A2QL01

ISIN NL00150001Q9

Symbol STLA

UBS AG

Stellantis Neutral

12:06 Uhr
Stellantis Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Stellantis auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 8,80 Euro belassen. Umsatzseitig habe der Autobauer im Rahmen der Erwartungen gelegen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Hummel am Mittwoch nach den Zahlen für das erste Quartal. Aussagen zum Ergebnis je Aktie, die zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung noch nicht vorgelegen hätten, könnten den Aktienkurs wohl eher bewegen./ajx/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2025 / 07:12 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.04.2025 / 07:12 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Analysen zu Stellantis

12:36 Stellantis Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
12:06 Stellantis Neutral UBS AG
11:46 Stellantis Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
25.04.25 Stellantis Overweight Morgan Stanley
22.04.25 Stellantis Halten DZ BANK
mehr Analysen

