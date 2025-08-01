DAX 23.646 +0,9%ESt50 5.216 +1,0%Top 10 Crypto 15,60 +0,2%Dow 43.589 -1,2%Nas 20.650 -2,2%Bitcoin 99.211 +0,6%Euro 1,1563 -0,3%Öl 69,69 +0,2%Gold 3.355 -0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novo Nordisk A3EU6F NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Amazon 906866 Palantir A2QA4J BYD A0M4W9 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Allianz 840400 Bayer BAY001 RENK RENK73 Berkshire Hathaway A0YJQ2 BASF BASF11 Microsoft 870747 Lufthansa 823212 Siemens Energy ENER6Y
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX mit Stabilisierung-- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Berkshire Hathaway: Milliardenabschreibung -- Experten sehen Goldpreisanstieg -- DroneShield, Schweizer Aktien, Novo Nordisk, Palantir im Fokus
Top News
BYD-Aktie verliert: Wachstum stockt, Investoren nervös - Droht der Absturz? BYD-Aktie verliert: Wachstum stockt, Investoren nervös - Droht der Absturz?
MTU Aero Engines-Aktie-Analyse: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) bewertet mit Buy MTU Aero Engines-Aktie-Analyse: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) bewertet mit Buy
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Ãœbersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

Handeln
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
4,38 EUR +0,11 EUR +2,45 %
STU
3,79 GBP +0,05 GBP +1,23 %
LSE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 19,94 Mrd. EUR

KGV 6,40 Div. Rendite 2,37%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol BABWF

Bernstein Research

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

09:56 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
4,38 EUR 0,11 EUR 2,45%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Halbjahreszahlen von 450 auf 470 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Die Resultate der Fluggesellschaft hätten im Branchenvergleich positiv herausgeragt, schrieb Alex Irving in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Zeichen für eine "Wiederbelebung" von British Airways stünden gut./rob/mis/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2025 / 14:52 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.08.2025 / 05:00 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
4,70 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
4,19 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
3,79 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Alex Irving 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,83 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

28.07.25 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
14.07.25 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.07.25 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
07.07.25 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral UBS AG
04.07.25 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

dpa-afx Analystenbewertung Aktie von Lufthansa & Co gefragt - Barclays treibt die Kurse Aktie von Lufthansa & Co gefragt - Barclays treibt die Kurse
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Wert International Consolidated Airlines-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in International Consolidated Airlines von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen
finanzen.net Montagshandel in London: FTSE 100 zum Start des Montagshandels im Plus
dpa-afx IAG-Aktie tiefer: IAG streicht Flüge wegen Triebwerksproblemen
dpa-afx ROUNDUP: British-Airways-Mutter IAG kappt Flugangebot wegen Triebwerksärger
finanzen.net Börse London: FTSE 100 beginnt die Freitagssitzung in der Verlustzone
finanzen.net Juli 2025: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur International Consolidated Airlines-Aktie
finanzen.net Zuversicht in London: FTSE 100 steigt mittags
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Wert International Consolidated Airlines-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in International Consolidated Airlines von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht
Business Times British Airways owner IAG beats second-quarter profit estimates
RTE.ie IAG beats second-quarter profit estimates
Zacks Is International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Zacks Fast-paced Momentum Stock International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
Zacks IAG vs. RGLD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Zacks Should Value Investors Buy International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Stock?
Zacks International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
Post&Parcel InPost Group expands Iberia footprint
RSS Feed
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen