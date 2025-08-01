International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
Marktkap. 19,94 Mrd. EURKGV 6,40 Div. Rendite 2,37%
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Halbjahreszahlen von 450 auf 470 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Die Resultate der Fluggesellschaft hätten im Branchenvergleich positiv herausgeragt, schrieb Alex Irving in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Zeichen für eine "Wiederbelebung" von British Airways stünden gut./rob/mis/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2025 / 14:52 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.08.2025 / 05:00 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
4,70 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
4,19 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
3,79 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Alex Irving
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,83 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
