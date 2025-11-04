DAX 23.804 -0,6%ESt50 5.621 -0,7%MSCI World 4.341 -0,2%Top 10 Crypto 13,70 -0,6%Nas 23.349 -2,0%Bitcoin 88.102 -0,4%Euro 1,1491 +0,0%Öl 64,38 +0,1%Gold 3.982 +1,3%
Philips Aktie

24,34 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,08 %
STU
24,61 EUR +0,07 EUR +0,29 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 22,54 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 3,48%
WKN 940602

ISIN NL0000009538

Symbol RYLPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Philips Neutral

08:01 Uhr
Philips Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Philips N.V.
24,34 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,08%
Charts| News| Analysen
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips mit einem Kursziel von 18,30 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Niederländer müssten sich bei ihm weiterhin beweisen, schrieb David Adlington am Dienstagabend im Nachgang des Quartalsberichts. Es gebe einige Unwägbarkeiten in Richtung 2026. Adlington wartet das vierte Quartal und den Kapitalmarkttag im Februar ab./rob/ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.11.2025 / 23:39 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.11.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Philips Neutral

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
18,30 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
24,54 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-25,43%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
24,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-24,82%
Analyst Name:
David Adlington 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
25,33 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

