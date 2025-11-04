Philips Aktie
Marktkap. 22,54 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 3,48%
WKN 940602
ISIN NL0000009538
Symbol RYLPF
Philips Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips mit einem Kursziel von 18,30 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Niederländer müssten sich bei ihm weiterhin beweisen, schrieb David Adlington am Dienstagabend im Nachgang des Quartalsberichts. Es gebe einige Unwägbarkeiten in Richtung 2026. Adlington wartet das vierte Quartal und den Kapitalmarkttag im Februar ab./rob/ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.11.2025 / 23:39 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.11.2025 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Philips Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
18,30 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
24,54 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-25,43%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
24,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-24,82%
|
Analyst Name:
David Adlington
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
25,33 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Philips N.V.
|08:01
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.25
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.25
|Philips Buy
|UBS AG
|04.11.25
|Philips Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.25
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:01
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.25
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.25
|Philips Buy
|UBS AG
|04.11.25
|Philips Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.25
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.11.25
|Philips Buy
|UBS AG
|20.10.25
|Philips Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.07.25
|Philips Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.25
|Philips Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.07.25
|Philips Buy
|UBS AG
|28.10.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.09.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.07.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.24
|Philips Sell
|UBS AG
|08:01
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.25
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.25
|Philips Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.25
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.25
|Philips Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.