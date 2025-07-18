Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 23,29 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 5,19%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Vodafone nach Quartalszahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 62 Pence belassen. Der britische Telekomkonzern habe durchwachsen abgeschnitten, schrieb Akhil Dattani in seiner am Donnerstag vorliegenden Reaktion./rob/gl/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.07.2025 / 08:22 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.07.2025 / 08:22 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Underweight
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
0,62 £
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
0,85 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-27,40%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
0,87 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-28,80%
|
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
14,02 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|11:56
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|11:46
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:56
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.07.25
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.07.25
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
