Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Vodafone Group Neutral

12:31 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 83 auf 80 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Andrew Lee arbeitete am Dienstag die abgeschlossene Übernahme von Three und den frischen Konzernausblick für 2026 in sein Bewertungsmodell für den Telekomkonzern ein./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.07.2025 / 22:38 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

