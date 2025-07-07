Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 22,77 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 5,19%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 83 auf 80 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Andrew Lee arbeitete am Dienstag die abgeschlossene Übernahme von Three und den frischen Konzernausblick für 2026 in sein Bewertungsmodell für den Telekomkonzern ein./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.07.2025 / 22:38 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
0,80 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
0,94 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
0,81 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
16,70 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|12:31
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.07.25
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.06.25
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.06.25
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.06.25
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:31
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.07.25
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.06.25
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.06.25
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.06.25
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.25
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.05.25
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.05.25
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.05.25
|Vodafone Group Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.05.25
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.25
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.05.25
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.25
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.01.25
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.24
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|12:31
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.06.25
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.06.25
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.05.25
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.05.25
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|UBS AG