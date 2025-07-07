DAX 24.487 +1,2%ESt50 5.431 +1,1%Top 10 Crypto 14,05 -0,7%Dow 44.241 -0,4%Nas 20.418 +0,0%Bitcoin 93.105 +0,2%Euro 1,1706 -0,1%Öl 70,26 +0,3%Gold 3.286 -0,4%
Vodafone Group Aktie

0,94 EUR ±0,00 EUR +0,32 %
STU
0,81 GBP ±0,00 GBP +0,40 %
LSE
Marktkap. 22,77 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 5,19%
WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Vodafone Group Neutral

12:31 Uhr
Vodafone Group Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
0,94 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,32%
Charts| News| Analysen
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 83 auf 80 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Andrew Lee arbeitete am Dienstag die abgeschlossene Übernahme von Three und den frischen Konzernausblick für 2026 in sein Bewertungsmodell für den Telekomkonzern ein./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.07.2025 / 22:38 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

12:31 Vodafone Group Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.07.25 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
26.06.25 Vodafone Group Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.06.25 Vodafone Group Neutral UBS AG
02.06.25 Vodafone Group Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

finanzen.net Schwache Performance in London: FTSE 100 gibt letztendlich nach
finanzen.net Anleger in Habachtstellung: FTSE 100 mittags auf Richtungssuche
finanzen.net Verluste in London: FTSE 100 zeigt sich zum Handelsstart leichter
finanzen.net Fehlende Impulse in London: FTSE 100 schlussendlich unentschlossen
finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in London: So performt der FTSE 100 am Freitagnachmittag
finanzen.net Zurückhaltung in London: FTSE 100 präsentiert sich am Mittag schwächer
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Titel Vodafone Group-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Vodafone Group-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen
finanzen.net Angespannte Stimmung in London: FTSE 100 startet in der Verlustzone
Zacks Should Value Investors Buy Vodafone Group (VOD) Stock?
Benzinga Vodafone, AST SpaceMobile Partner To Bring Satellite Phone Service To Remote Parts Of India
Cointelegraph Deutsche Telekom, Alibaba Cloud, Vodafone are running nodes on Nillion
Zacks Nokia Selected by Vodafone Qatar to Boost 5G Coverage and Reliability
Business Times CK Hutchison announces completion of Vodafone and Three’s merger in UK
Financial Times Vodafone pledges £1.5bn UK network investment this year
RTE.ie Vodafone Ireland announces Sabrina Casalta as new CEO
Benzinga This Vodafone Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday
